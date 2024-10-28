Local

At least 1 person killed in crash on Route 981 in Westmoreland County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Crews respond to deadly crash on Route 981 in Westmoreland County Crews respond to deadly crash on Route 981 in Westmoreland County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person was killed in a crash on Route 981 in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County 911 said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a car on Route 981 between Mendon Road and Peterson Road Monday morning.

The stretch of road where the crash happened was closed.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Families of victims, survivors of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting hold ceremony on 6 year anniversary
  • Bomb threat at Pennsylvania GOP office under investigation
  • Steelers QB Justin Fields unexpectedly added to injury report
  • VIDEO: Families of victims, survivors of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting hold ceremony on 6 year anniversary
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read