Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade returns for 9th year, supporting local animal shelters

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade made its return this year, celebrating its ninth year of making a difference in the community.

People gathered at the Loyalhanna Watershed Field to dance, cackle and ride their way to raising funds and awareness for local animal rescues.

“We go around and we raise money for the animals in need,” said Amy Kerr of the Dancing Witches of Westmoreland County. “And once the season is over, I go through and we give out to different associations, maybe vets for veterinarian care, things like that.”

Organizers said around 1,500 people were registered to attend, but they expected far more just to come out and watch.

