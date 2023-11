WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Live! Casino at the Westmoreland Mall is giving soldiers a taste of home ahead of the holidays.

Workers and volunteers packed bags for active-duty military members on Friday night.

The packages are filled with food, personal care items and more.

The casino partnered with Crown Royal to put the project together.

