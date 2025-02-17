LATEST DETAILS: Mix of heavy rain, snow causes damage, flooding throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A wet weekend of heavy wintry weather has led to heavy flooding, freezing and damage throughout the Southwestern Pennsylvania area.

Multiple advisories were issued throughout the area on Sunday, including Winter Weather Advisories, Blizzard Warnings and Flood Warnings.

Here’s a look at some of the damage reports in our area.

10:15 p.m.

The Seville Volunteer Fire Company had a busy day in the wintry weather.

They said they responded to four calls for crashes.

Firefighters said Bascom Avenue is a sheet of ice in Ross Township and are asking drivers to be cautious.

9:10 p.m.

Firefighters confirmed icy road conditions contributed to a 5-car pileup in South Park Township Sunday evening.

7:09 p.m.

The North Hopewell Township Police Department said a tree fell on a structure in the area of Swamp Road between List Road and Grayson Road.

6:45 p.m.

Clifton Road in Bethel Park was reopened to drivers. It was closed just before 6:00 p.m. because of a “power line incident,” firefighters said.

Those firefighters were also called to the area of Brush Run and Dranke Road between Crewstview and South Park Road because of a power line incident. Firefighters said Drake Road will be closed indefinitely.

6:43 p.m.

The Indiana Fire Association said Route 286 was closed because a large tree had fallen and pulled wires down. The road is closed between Airport Road and Lutz School Road.

6:11 p.m.

Trees and power lines were pulled down amid the severe weather on Watson Road in Fair Oaks. The Volunteer Fire Department closed the road at Camp Meeting Road to clean up.

6:00 p.m.

The Calumet Volunteer Fire Department said Calumet Mammoth Park Road was closed because of flooding in the area of Klaka Farm.

4:50 p.m.

Library Volunteer Fire Company issued a warning to drivers to express caution as temperatures dropped after they were called to a crash involving at least 5 vehicles.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> At least 1 person injured in multi-vehicle crash in South Park Township, road closure in place

4:15 p.m.

The North Hopewell Township Police Department said a tree fell and pulled down wires in the area of Miller School Road and Mount Olivet Road.

11:52 a.m.

The National Weather Service said they received reports about flooding in the area of Bull Creek in Fawn Township.

11:30 a.m.

Some residents of the South Buffalo Township community in Armstrong County were evacuated Sunday morning because of flooding.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Some South Buffalo Township residents evacuated due to flooding

10:00 a.m.

The Bell Acres Police Department issued a warning to its residents, saying to monitor nearby creeks because of the risk of flooding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group