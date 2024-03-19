Local asbestos removal company offers insight on recent ban by EPA

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 spoke with an asbestos removal company after the recent ban by the EPA on the impact it could have locally.

“Chrysotile is more prevalent,” said Jim Kane, owner of Kane Specialty Group.

Up until the ban by the Environmental Protection Agency, chrysotile asbestos or white asbestos was the only known form of asbestos that was being used in or imported to the United States.

“I thought it was gone a long time ago,” said Andres Lopez.

The use of asbestos has been declining for decades.

“A new home you’re not going to find any asbestos,” said Kane.

Besides old homes, this white asbestos has been known to be in brake pads and linings, and eight plants in the U.S. use asbestos filters to make chemicals to disinfect drinking water and wastewater.

Jim Kane owns a local asbestos removal company. He’s been in business for nearly 40 years.

“How it survived in this particular industry, water filtration systems is surprising to me,” said Kane.

The National Association of Clean Water Agencies said an immediate ban would trigger shortages and price increases for chlorine and other chemicals used by the water sector. The companies will have 5-12 years to make the necessary changes.

Both the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority and Pennsylvania American Water say they’re monitoring this, but don’t anticipate any supply chain disruptions or price changes.

Channel 11 also checked in with the Allegheny County Health Department. In a statement, the department said: “While this rule is not expected to have a significant direct impact on manufacturing in Allegheny County it will serve to further reduce the amount of asbestos-containing material in the future, which only helps to further protect the public.

“I think that’s a good step then because it’s taking care of everyone,” said Lopez.

