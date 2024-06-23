Local community raising money for police in honor of business owner killed in Lower Burrell

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A late bar owner’s legacy is being carried on as family and friends raise money to support causes he cared about.

Two fundraisers were held in honor of David “Mogie” Magill, 64, in Lower Burrell on Saturday who was shot and killed outside of his business in in December.

On a searing hot day, live bands jammed out in front of a crowd of people who were all there to support Mogie.

Mogie’s daughter, Kelsie Magill, said the Back the Blue event at her father’s Irish Pub has been going five years strong.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Mogie’s Pub in Lower Burrell reopens nearly 6 weeks after beloved owner shot, killed

“We’re so fortunate the community backs us,” she said.

The nonprofit was started by Mogie and his friend Ron Balla to help raise money for police departments throughout Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

“What Mogie believed in lives on,” said Balla, who is the president of the local Back the Blue chapter. “There’s nothing better than for us to be able to do that, and at the same time, honor the fallen officers and also show our appreciation for law enforcement.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘A huge heart’: Owner of Lower Burrell pub remembered as charitable man with big personality

Earlier in the day, more than $2,000 was raised at a car cruise also honoring the beloved business owner. Magill said part of that money will go toward animal shelters and raising awareness about FIP, a disease that almost killed the Magill family’s cat, Fae.

“My dad, he loved animals,” Magill said. “He was obsessed with our cat. It was like his little baby, so I’m going to do that for him.”

It’s all part of Mogie’s Mission, which she started in memory of her father to help carry on his legacy of giving back.

“My father gave back in any way that he can, even not [just] donating,” said Magill. “If he saw someone on the side of the street, he always gave them money.”

Mogie was murdered in his bar’s parking lot on Dec. 21, days before Christmas.

Police said Nathan Salem admitted to killing Mogie that same day. Despite a confession, and the fact that the shooting was witnessed by several people and caught on surveillance video, the case has been pushed back indefinitely.

“The only people it hurts is my family and those who loved him,” Magill said.

Last week, a judge ruled that the suspect is not competent to stand trial. The case has been put on hold until he undergoes treatment at a mental health facility, and it could be months before a bed opens up.

“We’re still going to fight,” said Magill. “Justice will be served. That’s what my father deserves.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group