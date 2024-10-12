Local law enforcement recognized during annual awards

Several local law enforcement officers were recognized Friday by the Law Enforcement Agency Directors (LEAD) of Western Pennsylvania.

LEAD held its annual award ceremony Friday, handing out more than three dozen awards to recognize outstanding performances from law enforcement throughout the region.

One of the local members of law enforcement to win an award is Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officer Craig Claflin. He won the Courage Under Hostile Fire Award for his response to a domestic dispute in the city’s Garfield neighborhood in July. Claflin was immediately shot at when he arrived to the scene on Kincaid Street but was still able to neutralize, disarm and detain the suspect.

A team award includes several area agencies: Mt. Lebanon Police Department, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. They were recognized for an investigation into a series of crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.

