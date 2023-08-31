Local man shot intruder wanted by sheriff’s office, police say

BUTLER, Pa. — A burglary in progress turned into a wanted man being shot in Butler, police said.

According to the Butler City Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Sterling Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The call was originally reported as a burglary in progress but was updated to a shot fired call at a house while police were en route.

When officers arrived at the scene, a resident told them he was holding Nathan Harvey, 43, at bay.

Police said Harvey entered the house through a locked basement door. The residents, a male and female, didn’t know him.

The male resident told police he warned Harvey repeatedly to leave as well as fired a warning shot. Harvey wasn’t deterred.

The resident then shot Harvey once in the abdomen.

Harvey was removed from the house and taken to Butler Hospital for a graze gunshot wound. He also was held for observation for an unrelated issue.

According to police, Harvey was wanted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the burglary.

Once released from medical care, Harvey will be arrested and arraigned on felony burglary charges.

Police said the residents are fully cooperating with the investigation and it appears no charges will be filed on the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

