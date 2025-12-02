Local residents, visitors have some fun during first snow day of the season

PITTSBURGH — A lot of parents across our region found themselves at home with their kids today after many schools canceled classes due to the snow.

“PPS - they called us and they said it’s closed so my first instinct was what do we do?” Pittsburgh resident Arman said.

When he and his son showed up at Frick Park today, they quickly realized others had the same idea.

“Go sledding, have some hot cocoa and maybe put on a Christmas movie,” Louie Freeland said.

Christina Bazzone made the drive from Rankin today with her very eager son.

“As soon as the roads are clear, we’re going! I grew up coming here with my grandma and now it’s like every year we are going to go to Blue Slide Park,” Bazzone explained.

One person who might be the most excited to see the snow is Katherine MacFarland, who is visiting Pittsburgh from London.

“We don’t get snow much at home, it’s like once a year tops, so this was very exciting,” McFarland said.

Even those who typically don’t love the winter weather say this scene is one they actually enjoy.

“I’m not the biggest fan of the cold but once you get into the habit it actually is kind of fun,” Loie Kross said.

