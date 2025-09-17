Local senior living facility worker accused of stealing from 2 residents, fellow employee

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local senior living facility worker is facing charges after police say she stole from two residents and a fellow employee.

Ashley Jacobson, 37, of Apollo, is charged with access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person.

According to court records, investigators were notified on July 10 of an alleged theft at Harmony at Harts Run, a senior living community located in Indiana Township, Allegheny County.

An employee told police that $100 and a debit card were stolen from her wallet in a secure room that only three other employees had access to during her shift. She said her card was used at the Natrona Heights Walmart for $426.18.

Police went to the Walmart and were shown footage of the transaction from June 24, records say. A woman in the video appeared to be wearing a Harmony at Harts Run uniform.

Police went to the facility and arrested Jacobson for existing warrants out of Butler County.

Jacobson admitted to stealing from the other employee’s wallet and making purchases at Walmart and a gas station for $68.69, records say. She also admitted to stealing a card from a resident, using it for numerous purchases totaling $1,167.61.

Police released Jacobson and told her she’d be cited via summons.

Three days later, Walmart employees reported that Jacobson had used another person’s card for $68.69 on June 30. Police confirmed the cardholder was a different resident at Harmony at Harts Run.

When interviewed, Jacobson admitted to the theft and Walmart transaction, as well as others totaling $149.59, records say.

Jacobson is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 15.

