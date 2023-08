PITTSBURGH — A local veteran has launched a campaign for Congress.

Republican Rob Mercuri announced his campaign for Pennsylvania’s 17th district.

He currently represents the 28th State House district.

Mercuri graduated from Deer Lakes High School and West Point.

He and his wife own a business in Wexford.

