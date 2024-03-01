Local volunteer fire company offering free smoke detectors to residents

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local volunteer fire company will be giving out free smoke detectors during the month of March.

Cranberry Township residents can receive a free smoke detector courtesy of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The giveaways will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday throughout the month. They will be held at the Park Fire Station on Route 19 and will go while supplies last.

For more information, contact Fire Safety Education Coordinator Jack Carney at 724-776-6130.

