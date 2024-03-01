Local

Local volunteer fire company offering free smoke detectors to residents

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Smoke detector Smoke detector (Pixabay)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local volunteer fire company will be giving out free smoke detectors during the month of March.

Cranberry Township residents can receive a free smoke detector courtesy of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The giveaways will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday throughout the month. They will be held at the Park Fire Station on Route 19 and will go while supplies last.

For more information, contact Fire Safety Education Coordinator Jack Carney at 724-776-6130.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Dental office suing Butler County man over negative comments online
  • Top of ambulance flies off while on I-79; drivers mistake piece for boat
  • Driver ejected from vehicle in Washington County crash, flown to hospital
  • VIDEO: Fish fry fundraiser to be held for paramedic injured in ambulance crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read