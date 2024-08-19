Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hosts mental health training for PSP in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police partnered with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to expand its mental health training.

A news release says the LASD is one of the country’s leading law enforcement agencies and works to provide compassionate, respectful and effective intervention services.

A team of trainers from the LASD traveled to Harrisburg and held a week-long training for PSP members, local law enforcement, medical professionals and more.

“The Pennsylvania State Police frequently collaborates with other agencies to share training, techniques, and procedures to ensure residents of the Commonwealth receive the best law enforcement services possible,” Col. Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, said. “Through this initiative with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, we hope to enhance our preparation, gain knowledge, and share ideas with experts in the field.”

The training covered effective methods of on-scene crisis stabilization, the signs of a mental health crisis and first responder well-being.

The LASD has trained police agencies across the West Coast, but their training for PSP was the first one held on the East Coast.

Nearly 80 representatives attended the training.

