‘A loud crash’: Westmoreland County homeowner recounts moment Jeep crashed into his house

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ron Fritz said he was shaken up for hours Sunday after a Jeep came crashing into his home and porch.

“It was interesting, put it that way,” Fritz told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek Monday afternoon.

Fritz and his daughter were sitting in the kitchen when an SUV swerved off of the road and into the house.

“The house was shaking, there was a loud crash. We didn’t really know what happened,” Fritz recalled. “I thought someone hit my daughter’s car. She was parked out [in]front of the house.”

They went outside and saw the driver still had her foot on the gas and was passed out.

“I jumped over the banister and tried to get around that side,” Fritz said. “Her car was locked, and by that time, there was another pedestrian that got her out on the driver’s side, or at least got the door open so we could shut the car off.”

That woman regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on her condition or what caused the crash.

Fritz and his daughter weren’t hurt, but he said he could have been had his daughter not arrived just minutes before.

“Five minutes before that I was sitting there [on the porch]. I was waiting on my daughter to get here and when she got here we went in the house,” Fritz said. “So, yeah. I would have been...If she hadn’t gotten here by then, I would have still been sitting there when the car hit.”

On Monday, crews worked to shore up the front of the home. But that’s all Fritz can do for at least the next two weeks.

“Because the insurance company can’t get an adjuster out here,” he said. “Can you believe that? That’s Travelers [Insurance] too. And they can’t get anybody out here until August 1.”

Havranek reached out to Travelers Insurance for comment but has not yet heard back.

