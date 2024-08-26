Local

Lyme disease becoming year-round health concern; here’s what you need to know to stay safe

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania continues to be one of the top states in the Northeast for reported cases of Lyme disease.

In fact, almost 30% of all reported cases come from Pennsylvania. And, although it used to be considered a summertime problem, it’s now become a year-round health concern.

On Channel 11 Morning News at 6:45 a.m., reporter Jillian Hartmann explains what you need to watch out for to keep yourself and your kids healthy this fall.

