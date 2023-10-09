Mack Truck workers start strike after rejecting contract deal

Over 4,000 United Auto Workers (UAW) at Mack Trucks are on strike after rejecting a tentative contract deal.

The workers walked out at 7 a.m. after 73% of UAW’s Mack Truck members voted against the contract Sunday. That tentative agreement had been reached on Oct. 1.

In a letter to Mack’s parent company Volvo Trucks notifying them of the strike, Union President Shawn Fain said that for the last three months, they’ve met with company representatives to meet demands from union members. Some of the issues Fain cites include wage increases, job security, wage progression, benefits and schedules.

“I’m inspired to see UAW members at Mack holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it,” said UAW President Shawn Fain on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement obtained by the Associated Press, Mack Trucks President Stephen Roy said he was “surprised and disappointed” at the union’s choice to strike.

“We trust that other stakeholders also appreciate that our market, business and competitive set are very different from those of the passenger car makers,” the statement said.

UAW Region 8 and 9 represent workers at Mack Trucks in Pennsylvania.

