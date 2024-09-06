Man, 79, dies after tractor turns over, sending him into Hempfield Township creek

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after a tractor he was driving turned over, sending him into a creek in Hempfield Township on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Armbrust Brinkerton Road around 5:45 p.m.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson identified the victim as Clifford Schweinsburg Jr., 79, of New Stanton.

A news release from the coroner’s office says Schweinsburg was driving a farm tractor along Township Line Run Creek.

The tractor went off the bank of the creek and overturned.

Schweinsburg fell from the tractor and was found in the water. He was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m.

The Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation.

