Man, 93, dies after car crash in Venetia

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

VENETIA, Pa. — A man died after a car crash in Venetia Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said James Manolakas, 93, was involved in a crash on Froebe Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Manolakas, from Canonsburg, was taken to St. Clair Hospital where he died almost an hour after the crash.

There’s currently no word on what caused the crash.

