Man accused of assaulting elderly woman in Beaver County taken into custody

RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man accused of assaulting an elderly woman in Beaver County last week has been arrested.

Raccoon Townshop Police said Steven F. Bombiani was found hiding out in a trailer in New Sewickley Township on Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m.

Police said reliable tips from media viewers and listeners helped lead them to an arrest.

“On behalf of the victim, I, Sgt. Fenchak, would like to personally thank the media outlets and their viewers/listeners for providing us with the information leading to the suspect’s quick apprehension,” said Raccoon Township Sgt. Ben Fenchak.

The operation to capture Bombiani involved the use of K-9 units and drones.

Sgt. Fenchak expressed gratitude to the New Sewickley Township Police, Beaver County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office for their immediate support and resources.

Bombiani was taken to the Beaver County Jail, where he remains.

