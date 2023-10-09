Man accused of assaulting woman, stealing her car arrested in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Penn Hills man was arrested in Robinson Township after police said he assaulted a woman and stole her car.

Dayon Caldwell, 25, was already on probation for a 2020 assault.

Last month, Allegheny County Housing Authority Police charged him with assault after they said he beat the mother of his child and stole her van.

In the process of stealing the van, Caldwell is believed to have run over the woman’s leg, court documents say.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies found Caldwell at a house on Groveton Drive on Saturday.

Authorities were originally told Caldwell was not in the house but they found him in an upstairs bedroom after searching.

Caldwell is being held at the Allegheny County Jail

