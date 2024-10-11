Man accused of exposing himself in New Castle High School parking lot during dismissal

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man is accused of exposing himself in a school parking lot during dismissal outside New Castle High School.

New Castle police charged Martierius Brown with indecent exposure on a local school campus. On Sept. 30 around 2:30 p.m., when students were being let out of the New Castle High School, police said Brown was inside his car inappropriately touching himself in the school parking lot along Lincoln Avenue and Rhodes Place.

“I couldn’t imagine my kids seeing something like that while getting out of school,” said parent Danielle Todd.

Police said a woman saw the incident while picking up her younger brother and reported it to the school resource officer. She gave police a photo of Brown’s license plate and they went to his house to question him.

“He admitted to being at the school that day but denied the allegations that he’s accused of,” said Chief Dave Cumo with the New Castle Police Department.

Chief Cumo said this is not the first time Brown has been charged with a disturbing crime.

“We’ve had I believe five previous incidents this year alone of him prowling around residences at night,” Cumo said.

Chief Cumo said Ring camera video shows Brown looking through doors and windows in the North Hill neighborhood back in July.

“It makes me uncomfortable. My kids can’t go out and play,” said Todd.

Two years ago, Channel 11 told you how Bellevue police charged Brown for allegedly peeping into a woman’s window while she was taking a shower and then trying to break into another woman’s home.

“And he is still out, that’s crazy to me. There are people that get locked up for less,” said Todd.

Some parents want more to be done.

“We are doing everything we can. We filed all the appropriate charges that we could have so far. It’s up to the court system to deal with it at this point,” Cumo said.

The superintendent said after this incident, they will now have extra officers outside the school during dismissal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group