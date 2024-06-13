Man accused of setting fires across Allegheny County, including Monroeville church rectory

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing arson charges after multiple fires in Allegheny County, including a fire at a church rectory overnight Thursday that sent a priest to a local hospital.

>> Priest taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Monroeville church rectory

A witness to the fire in Monroeville saw a man in blue jeans and a black shirt hiding behind a transformer in the parking lot, police said.

Police identified the man as David Harknett, 41. He was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple fires that happened this week.

Harknett is charged with aggravated arson, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and reckless endangerment in connection to these incidents:

Commercial structure fire at Christ the Divine Shephard Parish at 245 Azalea Drive in Monroeville on June 13 at approximately 12:32 am.

Vehicle fire in the 200 block of Garden City Drive in Monroeville on June 12.

Vehicle fire in the 200 block of Lilac Drive in Monroeville on June 12.

Vehicle fire and theft from a vehicle in the 200 block of Caryl Drive in Pleasant Hills on June 11.

Vehicle fire and theft from a vehicle in the 4300 block of Clairton Boulevard in Brentwood on June 11.

Theft from multiple vehicles at the Jefferson Hills Police Department on June 11.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group