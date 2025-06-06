Man accused of shooting officer during police chase through multiple counties found guilty

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man accused of shooting a police officer during a police chase in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties has been found guilty.

Westmoreland County Nicole W. Ziccarelli said Bruce Antonio Alvarado, 40, of Clairton, was found guilty of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and all other related counts after a nearly week-long trial.

Alvarado was charged in November 2023 when officials say he led police on a chase that started in Pitcairn in Allegheny County and ended in Allegheny Township in Westmoreland County.

He was accused of firing shots at a police cruiser during the 30-mile chase. A Monroeville officer inside the vehicle was hit in his leg and wrist. He was off the job for six months after that.

“This was a case that emphasized order versus chaos, good versus evil, and where justice truly prevails. Monroeville Police Officer Craig Huhn embodies the courage and selflessness it takes to be an officer of the law, and we thank him and all of the responding officers for continuing to protect and serve,” DA Ziccarelli said.

Alvarado was a convicted felon before the chase, making it illegal for him to have had a gun. He was also accused of hitting and dragging an officer with a vehicle during a traffic stop at a separate incident.

Police said Alvarado will be sentenced within the next 90 days but an exact date has not been scheduled.

