Monroeville officer shot: What we know about the suspect, his criminal past

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The man charged for shooting a Monroeville Police officer during a chase that spanned parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties late Friday night shouldn’t have had a gun to begin with.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Man charged in chase where Monroeville police officer was shot

According to court documents, Bruce Alvarado is a convicted felon on multiple charges, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek learned this also wasn’t the first time he resisted arrest and allegedly tried to hurt police. He’s working on those new details for WPXI Channel 11 News at 6

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group