Man accused of stealing cash drawers from Pittsburgh-area Aldi tried to cut hole in roof first

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing the Aldi in East Huntingdon Township.

The burglary occurred on Monday around 2 a.m. at 100 Crossroads Plaza.

When store associates arrived to open the store, they discovered both front doors had been pried open.

Police said the suspect attempted to enter the store by cutting a hole in the roof and later smashed the office window with a pry bar to gain access.

Five metal black till drawers containing cash and coins were stolen during the burglary.

The suspect was described as wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a blue backpack, a light blue watch on his left wrist and a white bandana around his face.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or the PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. Tips can also be submitted online here.

Callers providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

