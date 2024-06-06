Man arrested after allegedly firing shots in Blairsville while drunk

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly fired a gun while drunk.

According to the Blairsville Borough Police Department, officers were called to the area of W. Iron Alley and S. Walnut Street just after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Just before the dispatch, officers heard five gunshots.

The responding officers encountered Cameron Boneta, 29, from Blairsville. He was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Police said the officers noticed something in one of Boneta’s pockets and tried to frisk him for weapons, to which he resisted. Once he was taken into custody, the officers found a 9mm pistol in the pocket which appeared to be discharged recently.

Boneta continued to resist as officers escorted him to the police vehicle. Once he was in the car, officials found five spent 9mm casings at the scene.

Boneta is charged with firearms not to be carried without a licensee, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. He was taken to Indiana County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.

