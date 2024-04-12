Man arrested for allegedly inscribing hate symbol used by KKK into Squirrel Hill synagogue

PITTSBURGH — A local man is behind bars after police said he inscribed a possible hate symbol onto the doors of a synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

On April 8, Pittsburgh police received an email from the Shaare Torah Synagogue that included several pictures of a male inscribing a possible hate symbol on the doors of the synagogue.

It was originally reported as a Star of David, but closer inspection and more photos showed it closely resembled a hate symbol used by the KKK, police said.

William Murray, 33, was arrested following consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.

Murray is charged with ethnic intimidation, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 14.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group