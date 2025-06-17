Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting inside Duquesne club

A man is in custody for a deadly shooting inside a Duquesne club.

Tywone McClain was shot in the Safari Club bar just before midnight on June 13. He later died at an area hospital.

Man shot inside Duquesne club later dies at hospital, police say

Through their investigation, Allegheny County Police Department detectives determined there was an altercation between McClain and two others. Police say one of the people involved, identified as Marvin Harpool, 51, pulled out and handgun and shot McClain.

Harpool was arrested on Tuesday without incident. He’s facing charges of criminal homicide and persons not to possess a firearm.

