Man arrested in connection to recent business robberies in Oakland, East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A man is behind bars after businesses were robbed in Pittsburgh’s Oakland and East Liberty neighborhoods.

Nathaniel Weatherspoon, 32, was taken into custody Thursday following a search warrant at a house in the 500 block of Lowell Street.

>> Armed man robs fast-food restaurant near Pitt’s campus overnight, police say

Pittsburgh police say Weatherspoon robbed Layne’s Chicken Fingers on Forbes Avenue and the DTLR apparel store on Penn Avenue on June 8. He was armed during both robberies.

>> Police looking for man who robbed store with BB gun in East Liberty

Weatherspoon is facing multiple charges, including robbery, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and vehicle code violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group