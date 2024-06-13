Local

Man arrested in connection to recent business robberies in Oakland, East Liberty

Nathaniel Weatherspoon - WPXI

PITTSBURGH — A man is behind bars after businesses were robbed in Pittsburgh’s Oakland and East Liberty neighborhoods.

Nathaniel Weatherspoon, 32, was taken into custody Thursday following a search warrant at a house in the 500 block of Lowell Street.

Pittsburgh police say Weatherspoon robbed Layne’s Chicken Fingers on Forbes Avenue and the DTLR apparel store on Penn Avenue on June 8. He was armed during both robberies.

Weatherspoon is facing multiple charges, including robbery, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and vehicle code violations.

