Man behind bars after alleged assault with metal bat in Delmont that sent 2 people to hospital

DELMONT, Pa. — Luke Alcorn and Liz Hobbs drove up to the Get-Go in Delmont just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 16, when they realized Liz’s former boyfriend, Reno Roberts, had pulled in a few pumps over. He allegedly began yelling at the pair, and a fight broke out. Hobbs said Roberts then returned to his car and pulled out a metal bat.

Roberts is now behind bars, accused of hitting Hobbs and Alcorn with that same bat and sending them to the hospital with severe injuries.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Addison Albert hears from the victims as they describe the moments of terror, and how they feel lucky to be alive.

