Man brandishes gun at Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies, flees the scene, police say

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for a man they say brandished a gun at Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies.

The incident began at the BP gas station on East Carson Street just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies say they approached James Neal, 31, after seeing him involved in suspicious activity.

Court documents say Neal was standing next to a red SUV. When police ran a search on the license plate number they learned that it was registered to him. The results also showed that Neal had an arrest warrant out of Braddock. They used a photo from PennDOT to confirm they were looking at the right person.

Neal left the gas station and officers pulled him over for a traffic stop shortly after.

Police say Neal produced a handgun from his coat pocket and refused to get out of the vehicle. Officers demanded him to lower the weapon at gunpoint and he dropped the gun in the back seat but later reached for it again.

Deputies tried to pull Neal out of the vehicle but said he was able to put the vehicle in drive and take off at a high rate of speed. He was heading west on East Carson Street towards Station Square.

Police say Neal drove through a construction zone where he hit a trailer and a building. He almost hit two workers who were in the area.

Neal’s vehicle has not been located and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. He is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sherrif’s Office at 412-350-4714.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

