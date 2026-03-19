Man caught on camera removing Ring doorbell from house in Mt. Washington; neighbors concerned

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials are investigating a reported theft after a man was caught on camera removing a Ring doorbell from a home in Mt. Washington.

According to Public Safety, just before 6 a.m. on March 17, the Telephone Reporting Unit received a report of a theft on Bailey Avenue.

The resident told police their Ring doorbell camera was missing.

After reviewing the footage, they saw a man remove the device from its mounting bracket around 2:45 a.m.

Doorbell video shared with Channel 11 shows a man with his face covered approaching an apartment building on Bailey Avenue in the early morning hours.

He is seen knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell before eventually pulling the camera off the home.

Neighbors say the video is unsettling and has quickly spread throughout the community.

“It was odd. It was certainly disturbing,” Janice Stock, a Mt. Washington resident said. “You’re like, why is someone obviously hiding his face, which makes you think, well, he’s up to no good,” another neighbor said.

So far, Public Safety says there are no additional reports of theft tied to these incidents beyond the stolen doorbell camera.

Still, the repeated late-night activity has neighbors questioning the person’s intentions.

“It was strange behavior, but I didn’t hear about any particular… he didn’t try to break in,” a resident said.

Some say the situation adds to broader concerns about crime in the area.

“It’s not surprising. I feel like it’s been getting a little dicey up here lately with packages being stolen and cars being stolen off the streets,” one person said.

A mother who did not want to be identified said the situation is especially concerning given the number of children and elderly residents in the neighborhood.

“The lack of police presence up here with the police station so close, that’s what’s the most concerning honestly,” she said.

Neighbors say they are now taking extra precautions.

“Make sure my doors are locked, my windows are closed and everything,” another resident said.

Police have not identified the person involved or announced any arrests.

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