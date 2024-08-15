Man charged after firing shots at officer, hours-long SWAT situation in Monongahela, police say

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A man is facing charges after an hours-long SWAT situation in Monongahela on Wednesday.

Police tried to arrest the suspect, Emmanuel Houghton, 19, at multiple scenes in the area throughout the day.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman from Monongahela reported her and her husband’s stolen from their driveway overnight Wednesday. One of the cars was then seen in the city and police gave chase through New Eagle and Union Township. The driver fired shots at a pursuing officer and nearly hit another officer’s car during the pursuit.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle went it went south back toward New Eagle.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said Houghton came out of an attic in an apartment building. He was covered in dirt and had two handguns. He requested a vape so she left the building, the complaint said.

Police and SWAT units set up a perimeter around a building on Third Street. Houghton surrendered several hours later.

Houghton is charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting or elude a police officer and firearms charges.

