Police search for 2 men they say conspired to burglarize Mount Washington home, steal family’s car

PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for two men who they say conspired to burglarize a Mount Washington home and came back the following night to steal the family’s car.

Pittsburgh police have warrants out for Matthew Houghton and his nephew Emmanuel Houghton.

They say Matthew Houghton broke into the home through a window and came face-to-face with the couple’s son. The son chased him through the window, down Grandview Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

The following night the couple said their doorbell rang and a young man asked to use the restroom.

“He’s like, ‘Can I use the bathroom?’ It’s 11:30 at night I was like, ‘NO! call 911,′” said Mike Travers.

Mike’s wife Kendyll called police again, and while police were outside their house, someone drove past and began locking and unlocking their car with their stolen key fob.

“While this is going on someone drives down our street and unlocks and locks our car!! In front of 6 cops, 15-20 people out here. We are screaming, ‘they have our key!’”

The Travers say minutes after police cleared the scene, their car was stolen.

“Sure enough 10-15 minutes later we hear ‘beep beep’ and they’re taking our car!!”

Pittsburgh police say Matthew Houghton’s fingerprints were found throughout the first floor of the home. They say witnesses on Grandview told investigators his nephew Emmanuel came back the next night to steal the car.

The car was found in Munhall.

