Man charged after woman found ‘severely beaten’ to death under Carnegie bridge

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after a woman was found beaten to death under a bridge in Carnegie.

The Allegheny County Police Department says first responders were sent to Mary Street around 6:20 a.m., where someone beneath a bridge was calling for help.

Upon arrival, they found a woman “severely beaten.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Joseph Beraducci, 29, from Pittsburgh, is charged with criminal homicide.

Detectives are coordinating with the District Attorney’s Office.

