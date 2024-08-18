Man charged after woman found ‘severely beaten’ to death under Carnegie bridge

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after a woman was found beaten to death under a bridge in Carnegie.

The Allegheny County Police Department says first responders were sent to Mary Street around 6:20 a.m., where someone beneath a bridge was calling for help.

Upon arrival, they found a woman “severely beaten.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Joseph Beraducci, 29, from Pittsburgh, is charged with criminal homicide.

Detectives are coordinating with the District Attorney’s Office.

