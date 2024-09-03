Local

Man charged for allegedly robbing 2 people at gunpoint on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A local man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed two people on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Monday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to 100 Anderson Street for a robbery at gunpoint. Two victims were found at the scene.

A woman told police she was standing near the intersection of Stockton Street and Anderson Street, underneath the bridge, when she saw a few people focused on her. A man in a red sweatshirt then approached her and began chasing her, the complaint said.

The man grabbed $50 from inside the woman’s bra, then pulled a handgun out from his waistband. He ran away with her money.

Court documents said the woman knew the man by the name of Colby “Cheese” Scott and said he was homeless. She also said he had stolen money from her before.

A man, who said he was walking from his apartment in the Strip District to get his parked car in the North Side, saw the interaction between Scott and the woman and took his phone out to record. Scott knocked the phone out of his hand, pulled out the handgun, pointed it at him and took the phone before running towards the River Trail, court documents said.

Scott is charged with two counts of robbery and persons not to possess a firearm. He has not been taken into custody at this time.

