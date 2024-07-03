Man charged in North Braddock pedestrian crash where 75-year-old man died

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A New Kensington man is facing charges for a North Braddock pedestrian crash in November 2023 that killed a 75-year-old man, according to Allegheny County police.

The crash happened on Nov. 9 at 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of Braddock Avenue and O’Connel Boulevard. Police said a car left the road, hitting and killing 75-year-old Harry King.

>>> Man, 75, dead after being hit by car in North Braddock

The driver of the car, now identified as Tyrell Knight, 37, remained on scene.

Through witness interviews and evidence collected at the crash scene, ACPD detectives learned Knight was driving westbound and crossed through the eastbound lane, over a concrete curb and onto a grassy area on the side of the road when the crash happened. Witnesses told police Knight was driving erratically and speeding before the crash.

Detectives also determined Knight was driving with a suspended license and a toxicology report came back with positive results for cannabinoids and THC.

Knight is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter. He was arraigned on Wednesday morning and is being held without bond at the Allegheny County Jail.

