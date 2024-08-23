Local

Man charged for shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Man shot in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood Man shot in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side over the weekend.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Nash Street and Virgin Way in East Allegheny at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. Responding officers found a man who had been shot once in the leg.

>> Man shot in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

Raymond Wright, 54, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He was arrested just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Smokey Wood Drive.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, persons not to possess and carrying a firearm without a license.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Shocking video shows moment good Samaritan is shot while trying to help a man
  • 8 students, driver injured in school bus crash in Washington County
  • Man dies after being stabbed several times in Penn Hills
  • VIDEO: Duquesne Light crews surprise teen cancer survivor with gifts after he took an interest in their work
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read