Man charged for shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side over the weekend.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Nash Street and Virgin Way in East Allegheny at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. Responding officers found a man who had been shot once in the leg.

Raymond Wright, 54, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He was arrested just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Smokey Wood Drive.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, persons not to possess and carrying a firearm without a license.

