Man arrested for DUI after crashing into pole in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A driver was arrested after crashing his SUV into a pole in Castle Shannon early Wednesday.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Library Road near Hamilton Street.

The pole and wires fell across the road, shutting it down for over an hour.

Castle Shannon police said Edward Rhodes, 59, is charged with driving under the influence. He was not injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group