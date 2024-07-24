Man charged with stealing, dismantling air conditioners from Pennsylvania animal shelter

NORTHHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges over accusations he stole air conditioner units from a Pennsylvania animal hospital.

NBC affiliate WCAU reports that Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to HanoverView Animal Hospital in Northhampton County on Monday for a report that two commercial air conditioners were stolen overnight.

In a post on Facebook, HanoverView Animal Hospital said the units were dismantled. They shared photos of the suspect and thanked the public when he was arrested.

WCAU reports Kyle Anthony Kleintop, 36, was arrested for the thefts on Tuesday and taken to the Northhampton County Prison.

