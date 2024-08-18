Local

Man in critical condition after being found shot multiple times in Homestead, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
One person has died and multiple others were injured in a shooting Friday night in Los Angeles, California.

Stock police lights (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in an Allegheny County community.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatchers were alerted to a shooting in the 1100 block of Sylvan Avenue in Homestead around 2:20 a.m.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Police looking for 2 people after Clairton house found in ‘disarray’ with children inside
  • Woman’s body found in Aliquippa alley, police say
  • Western Pennsylvania farm nominated for both best corn maze and pumpkin patch in the U.S.
  • VIDEO: 2 men charged in Ohio Township homicide behind bars for separate recent crime sprees
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read