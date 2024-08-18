Man in critical condition after being found shot multiple times in Homestead, police say

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in an Allegheny County community.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatchers were alerted to a shooting in the 1100 block of Sylvan Avenue in Homestead around 2:20 a.m.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group