Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A man was critically injured after being hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Forbes and Oakland avenues around 4:45 a.m.

First responders found a man lying in the road with a head injury. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Public Safety officials said that the driver remained on the scene.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

