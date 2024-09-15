Man dies after being shot multiple times in McKees Rocks

A man is dead after he was shot in McKees Rocks on Friday evening.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatchers were told of a shooting on Ella Street between Olivia Street and Shingiss Street after 10:30 p.m.

First responders found a man on scene shot several times. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the man as William Hopkins, 34, of Castle Shannon.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

