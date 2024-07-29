Man dies after rollover crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man died after a rollover crash in Mercer County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened on Tieline Road in Pine Township just after 12:45 a.m. on July 21.

The car partially left the roadway on the east side, then went back across and off the west side of the road, police said.

The car flipped several times and landed on its roof in a cornfield.

The driver, identified as Jesse Amon, 28, was trapped in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

