Local

Man dies after rollover crash in Mercer County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Mercer County map Mercer County mp (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man died after a rollover crash in Mercer County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened on Tieline Road in Pine Township just after 12:45 a.m. on July 21.

The car partially left the roadway on the east side, then went back across and off the west side of the road, police said.

The car flipped several times and landed on its roof in a cornfield.

The driver, identified as Jesse Amon, 28, was trapped in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It feels really out of nowhere’: Patrons stunned by closure of popular Robinson Township restaurant
  • PA Attorney General files lawsuit against local contractor accused of not completing work
  • Man’s eye grazed after shots fired in Sheraden; bullets damage car, home
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh native gets another shot at Olympic gold medal, this time with his family in the audience
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read