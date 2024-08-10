Man found shot in head in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Public Safety officials say officers from Zone 5 were sent to the 7400 block of Idlewild Street in Homewood North around 3:30 a.m. Saturday because of a two-round ShotSpotter alert.

Those officers found a man on the sidewalk shot in the head. Medics pronounced him dead on scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating the shooting and reviewing all available video footage.

