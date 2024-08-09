Man goes to Beaver County Planet Fitness for help after being shot, police say

MONACA, Pa. — A man was shot in Monaca Friday morning.

According to Monaca police, officers responded to a house in the 2000 block of Marshall Road just before 8:15 a.m. for reports of a man shot.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a red pickup truck and the victim was on the way to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victim, 43, got to the Planet Fitness in Center Township, where police helped him until medics arrived. He was then taken by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

The suspect, 57, was taken into custody in Aliquippa after his truck was found.

The shooting is under investigation.

