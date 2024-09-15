Local

Man injured after vehicle, dirt bike crash in Beaver County

By WPXI.com News Staff

(MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A vehicle and dirt bike crashed in Beaver County on Saturday.

Beaver County dispatchers say the crash happened on the 1100 block of Wade Street at 8:04 p.m.

Medics took a man to a local hospital from the scene.

Investigators say he is being treated for road rash.

Channel 11 has reached out the Aliquippa Police Department for more details and is waiting to hear back.

