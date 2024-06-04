Man injured in Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man was injured in a shooting in Homestead on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of East 18th Avenue at 8:45 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

