Man involved in Stowe Township shootout with police, attorney general agents arrested

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man involved in a shootout with McKees Rocks police and Pennsylvania Attorney General Narcotics Task Force agents last year has been taken into custody.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Jarrell Saunders, 39, is one of three men charged with firing several shots at officers and agents in February 2023.

Saunders has been a fugitive for the past two months after there was a bench warrant issued for him in June for violation of bond conditions.

The sheriff’s office learned that Saunders was inside of a house in the 100 block of Sylvania Avenue. Detectives approached the home, got no response and went inside.

Saunders was avoiding detection on the second floor, the sheriff’s office said. He eventually complied with commands and was taken into custody.

Saunders is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

