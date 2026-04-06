Man killed in Beaver Falls shooting identified

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A man who was shot and killed in Beaver Falls Saturday night has been identified.

Police said Stephon Peake, 28, died from his injuries at a hospital.

On Saturday, police were called to the area of 1327 Eighth Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for a man who had been shot.

Responders found Peake, 28, shot multiple times. He was treated on scene and then flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital, where he later died.

Police said there is no indication of a current threat to the community, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Beaver Falls Police Department at 724-846-7000 or 724-776-0880.

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